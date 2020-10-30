S.C. Dept. of Education releases 2020 report cards for school districts across state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Education released school, district, and state report cards for the 2019-2020 school year on Friday.
“The 2019-2020 school year was unlike any other that our state and nation has faced,” state superintendent of education Molly Spearman said. “With facilities closed due to the novel coronavirus in March our schools were unable to administer many of the accountability measures that are used for the basis of our annual report cards. Instead, these report cards highlight those aspects of our education system such as safety, finance, and classroom environment that are equally important.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced South Carolina schools to close for in-person learning from March 16 until the end of the school year. Learning then shifted to a virtual environment.
On March 27, the U.S. Department of Education approved South Carolina’s request to waive spring statewide assessments, accountability ratings, and certain reporting requirements in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for the 2019-2020 school year. For this reason, the public will not see the typical state assessments results reflected on the 2020 iteration of the report cards, a press release stated
Similarly, the descriptive overall ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, and Unsatisfactory that are assigned to schools as well as individual report card indicators do not appear on the 2020 reports cards.
The report cards do have information about graduation rates, bullying and student safety, teacher and administrator salaries and retention, and other financial and classroom details, the release stated.
For Horry County, the on-time graduation district for the district for the 2019-2020 school year was 83.5%, according to the report card. That is ahead of the state’s 82.1%.
To see all report cards, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.