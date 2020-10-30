Police: 8-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Concord

Police: 8-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Concord
An 8-year-old died after being shot in Concord early Friday morning. (Source: Taylor Simpson)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 30, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 10:29 AM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An 8-year-old boy died after being shot in Concord early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers say a family friend accidentally discharged a firearm and it struck the 8-year-old inside a home. It happened around 2:08 a.m. at a home off Ramsgate Drive SW. The area is near Zion Church Road E and Highway 601.

At approximately 2:08 this morning, officers from the Concord Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 1080...

Posted by City of Concord, NC - Police Department on Friday, October 30, 2020

Police say they arrived to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the 8-year-old dead on scene. Police say the family friend, who lived at the home, owned the gun. He is speaking with investigators at the Concord Police Department and is being cooperative.

Police are also speaking with others who were present at the time of the shooting.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.