Man in custody, charged with murder in father’s death in Florence County

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been arrested and is now charged in connection to his father’s death, according to authorities.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Mason Yarborough was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Investigators said Yarborough allegedly shot the victim after a verbal altercation at the victim’s home near Lake City.
Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken later identified the victim as Donald C. Yarborough, the father of the suspect.
Deputies added that Mason Yarborough allegedly fled the scene on foot following the shooting, but was taken into custody a short time later. He’s currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.
Deputies added this was the fourth deadly shooting reported in Florence County this week.
