Horry County election officials conduct test of ballot scanner

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - People started lining up at the Horry County Office of Elections bright and early Friday morning to cast their vote.
The line pushed all the way out of the parking lot by the time the doors opened at 8 a.m.
While people made sure to cast their in-person absentee ballots, staff with the office of elections made sure those votes would get counted correctly.
They ran the second ballot scanner test to make sure it reads ballots and reads them correctly.
The office runs a zero report off first, then processes in a few ballots that have already been tallied by hand. Since it’s just a practice scan, the votes weren’t actually getting counted yet. The ballots will go back through for the official counting on Tuesday. Sandy Martin, director of registration and elections for Horry County, said the test was successful and they’ve never had a failed test.
“We take some ballots and vote them and tally them up. Then, we run them through the scanner to make sure the tallies match,” Martin said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.