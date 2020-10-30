High school students organize ‘log out’ to protest remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two students at Hough High School are taking action to get their voices heard when it comes to in-person learning.
They say remote learning isn’t cutting it and they want CMS to consider sending high schoolers back for in-person learning this semester.
“I don’t think age is a requirement to make change. You can make change at any age,” said student body president Jason Gibbs.
Gibbs and the senior class president, Dakota Schmidt, organized the log out. It’s encouraging students not to log in to any of their classes on Friday to protest remote learning.
“You’re pretty much staring at a computer screen for 7 to 8 hours a day and just doing work. It’s just not good," Schmidt said.
But it’s not just about remote learning, they also want their voices heard when it comes to their education. They’re asking CMS to consider student voices when it comes to make decisions.
“I think it’s important to get their voices out there. This is a way to get some attention to give a voice to the people who feel like they don’t have one right now," Gibbs said.
Although there are plans for CMS high schoolers to start returning to in-person learning in January. But these students say they want the option to go back sooner and believe that Hough High School students can do it in a safe way.
“We are only going to do this the safest way possible and we’re only going to go back if it’s safe," said Schmidt.
They say many fellow students and even some teachers are on board for the “log out” protest on Friday. But on the other hand, dozens of students commented on the original social media post saying returning to school would be too dangerous and they wouldn’t participate in the protest.
“A lot of people do feel uncomfortable and they say ‘Hey my parents are at risk of this,’" Gibbs said. "If you do feel unsafe, you should have the option to remain online and do what you feel is safe in that scenario.”
The students say they haven’t heard anything from CMS but say the staff at their high school have been supportive of them organizing and demonstrating in a safe way.
