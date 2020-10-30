HCSO encourages parents to beware of sex offenders on Halloween

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to beware of sex offenders this Halloween.
HCSO said there are currently 582 active sex offenders, 97 of whom are wanted and 59 of whom are incarcerated.
Sgt. Keely Hucks said the most important tip for parents to stay away from those sex offenders on Halloween is adult supervision and be alert when your child is knocking on a stranger’s door.
“Of course never send your child out alone,” Hucks said.
Hucks said only sex offenders who are on probation are the ones not allowed to participate in Halloween activities.
Most sex offenders aren’t on probation, so it’s still important to remain vigilant.
“We encourage them [parents] to definitely attend those activities with them to make sure they’re aware who their child is coming in contact with,” Hucks said.
The sheriff’s office also has an interactive search engine designed to show you where sex offenders live and who they are.
You can type in your address to find out how many sex offenders live within a five-mile radius of your home.
Click here to access the search engine.
