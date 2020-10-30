Five charged in connection to deadly shooting of man returning from a Latta rap concert

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested five suspects and charged them in connection with a deadly shooting that happened over the summer in Marlboro County.
According to information from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Glen Street in Bennettsville on Aug. 8 following a shooting on Highway 38 South.
Investigators said 22-year-old Jaswan Malik Williams and friends were returning from a rap concert in Latta when another vehicle pulled up near them began shooting into his vehicle.
Williams was hit multiple times and died from injuries, according to the MCSO. Investigators said another passenger was also shot but later recovered at an area hospital.
According to authorities, the following suspects were taken into custody
- Torquerey La’veil James, 19, of Bennettsville
- Savon Cain, 20, of Bennettsville
- Takeem Ford, 19, of Bennettsville
- Jamiek Jerrel McCoy, 19, of Bennettsville
- Shymira Nyshelle Hope, 24, of McColl
James, Cain, Ford, and Mccoy have all been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. They were arraigned at the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office on Friday.
Hope was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with obstructing justice. She was released from the Marlboro County Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond on Oct. 30.
According to the MCSO, the case has been deferred to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.
