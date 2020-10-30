FIRST ALERT: Pleasant Saturday before Sunday showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool, yet seasonable temperatures will settle in as we head towards the remainder of your Friday evening. Clear skies remain allowing for our overnight lows to dip down into the low 50s for the Grand Strand and middle 40s for the Pee Dee.
Your Halloween forecast features cooler temperatures four Saturday’s daytime highs. Temperatures will top out in the middle 60s tomorrow afternoon. For any Halloween or trick-or-treating plans, cool temperatures in the middle 50s and low 60s will settle in tomorrow evening after sunset.
Sunday brings big changes thanks to a potent cold front that will sweep through the area. This will help to bring scattered showers and falling temperatures. Day time highs will warm only into the middle 50s come Monday, some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season.
