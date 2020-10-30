FIRST ALERT: Breezy winds for Friday, cooler weather pattern arrives

Temperatures slower to climb on Friday
By Andrew Dockery | October 30, 2020 at 4:04 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 12:31 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Breezy winds continue today behind the cold front with cooler temperatures as you step out the door this morning. Skies are clear and the sunshine is back for those Friday plans. We will start our day in the upper 50s in the Pee Dee and near 60s along the beaches this morning.

Drier weather will continue to move into the area through the afternoon, providing for a comfortable day with temperatures near 70 today.

The dry weather will be followed by much cooler weather for the weekend, especially on Saturday! We will start Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 40s inland and the lower 50s and only climb to the mid 60s for any Halloween plans. That trick or treat forecast looks great with a few clouds working back into the area.

Sunday will be warmer but also cloudy as our next cold front moves into the area. It’s not a washout by any means but there is a risk of some light showers and drizzle throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s. Behind Sunday’s cold front? Even colder weather with temperatures dropping into the 50s for highs on Monday! Hello, fall!

