Face masks still required in Horry County during some Halloween celebrations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County’s controversial mask ordinance expires on Halloween, which means face coverings won’t be required inside certain places across the area.
But depending on where you trick-or-trick, masks could still be required.
For example, The Market Common is located within the city limits of Myrtle Beach, which still has a mask requirement in place. Last week, Horry County Council voted to lift its requirement for unincorporated areas of the county beginning Oct. 31.
Numerous businesses at The Market Common will be participating in the ‘Hometown Halloween’ festivities, which will include activities such as Haunted Carriage Rides and trick-or-treating. Businesses participating in the trick-or-treat festivities will have an orange balloon on their storefront.
Because of the city’s mask ordinance, retailers will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times.
Caitlen Buffkin, Marketing Director for The Market Common, said masks will also be required when guests and trick-or-treaters can’t socially distance. She added having the safety procedures in place allows them to keep the Halloween tradition alive.
“It’s been tough for all of Myrtle Beach, especially in the faces in children,” said Buffkin. “A holiday [kids] enjoy. Things have been so different for them, with school and all. We’re so excited to provide an opportunity for them to come out, provide a holiday to the best of our ability that’s as close to normalcy as possible.”
Other businesses in the area are also looking to take part in the trick-or-treating.
“We’ll have a table set up inside the doors and the person serving candy will have on gloves and a face mask,” said Christna Marchese, store manager at The Uncommon Chocolatier. “I think this is great. It’s been a tough year, 2020, but maybe we can start turning it around.”
Buffkin also recognized that some Halloween favorites won’t be a part of this year’s festivities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“In years past, we had bounce houses and games," she said. "We didn’t think that kids and parents were able to be safe in that environment and socially distance [within the] protocols that we would like to enforce at our events.”
One business that’s still closed in The Market Common is also getting in on the festivities. Despite being temporarily closed, Buffkin said the Grand 14 Movie Theater will be playing Halloween-themed music in front of the theater for those visiting Saturday.
Trick-or-treat at The Market Common will take place Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The Haunted Carriages Rides will also last from 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
