DHEC: S.C. records 680 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 680 new cases of COVID-19, and seven additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 167,057 and those who have died to 3,653, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 20 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 4,743 and the percent positive was 14.3%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,311 inpatient hospital beds, 8,705 are in use for a 84.42% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 777 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 196 are in ICU and 93 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 96 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 310 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.