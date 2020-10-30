Date for inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl at CCU’s Brooks Stadium announced

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl is set to debut in December on ESPN.
According to a press release, the college bowl game will be played at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium on Monday, Dec. 21, at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
“After many months of challenges, we are delighted to be bringing this game to the Myrtle Beach area,” said Rachel Quigley, executive director of the Myrtle Beach Bowl Game. “While this year may not be traditional, our team has worked tirelessly to establish this game and ensure its success for years to come.”
The game will feature two NCAA Division I college football programs, who will be selected for the game based on their win-loss record.
It was announced in November 2018 that the Grand Strand would play host to a new college bowl game in 2020.
The game will feature matchups from three conference partners – Conference USA, Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference. Each conference will participate up to four times between 2020 and 2025.
