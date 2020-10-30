Darlington Raceway to host two NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2021

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Add two more races to the schedule for Darlington Raceway in 2021.
The track announced Friday that it will host an additional race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year. The scheduled races will take place on May 8 and Sept. 4, 2021. It also marks the first time the track has two Cup and Xfinity Series race weekends since 2004.
The fall race will mark the seventh straight year the Xfinity series has raced in Darlington over Labor Day weekend. The spring race will be the second straight after a six-year hiatus for the series in the spring. This year’s spring races will also take place over Mother’s Day weekend.
Start times and television information will be announced at a later date.
