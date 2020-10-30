20 CCU tasked with stopping prolific Georgia State offense

ATLANTA, GA (WMBF) - If you’re a football fan that loves offense, you will enjoy this weekend’s Sun Belt tilt between No. 20 Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.
Saturday, you’ll see the Sun Belt’s top two scoring offenses go toe to toe when the Chanticleers and Panthers meet. Georgia State enters the contest with a 42 point per game average while Coastal is putting up 38 points per game. The Panthers also boast the conference’s top rusher in Destin Coates who averages 126 yards on the ground.
When visiting with the Chants this week, they say their main points of emphasis defensively are keeping up with the Panthers pace and limiting the big plays.
“I think we’re going to be able to handle the fast tempo, how they come in and try to get as many plays as they can," said CCU cornerback D’Jordan Strong who is tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions with three. "It’s going to be a good game, those guys are really good and we’re really good too so we’re all ready for Saturday.”
“Where they get you is they run the ball and then do some play action and get some big plays off of those play actions," CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said of the Panthers. "We have to be really good defensively at reading our keys and doing some good stuff there to make them earn it every snap and not give up the big plays. That’s how they’ve been beating teams, they’re scoring a lot of points and give up some huge plays in the passing game.”
Kickoff in Atlanta is set for 12 p.m EST on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN U.
