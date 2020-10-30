20 CCU tasked with stopping prolific Georgia State offense

“Where they get you is they run the ball and then do some play action and get some big plays off of those play actions," CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell said of the Panthers. "We have to be really good defensively at reading our keys and doing some good stuff there to make them earn it every snap and not give up the big plays. That’s how they’ve been beating teams, they’re scoring a lot of points and give up some huge plays in the passing game.”