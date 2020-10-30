CCU QB Grayson McCall to start Saturday against Georgia State

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The 20th ranked Coastal Carolina football team will be with their starting quarterback Grayson McCall this weekend when they take on Georgia State. This according to a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
The redshirt freshman missed Coastal’s game last week against Georgia Southern due to injury. Junior Fred Payton threw for three touchdowns in his first start of the season in the Chants 28-14 victory.
McCall has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country this season. His passer rating of 197 leads the Sun Belt and is fifth nationally. He has a total QBR of 85.4 which ranks him first in the conference and 13th in the nation. McCall has thrown for 930 yards in 2020 with 11 touchdowns to just one interception.
