Agents suspend Maxton store’s alcohol permits due to history of violence, hundreds of police calls

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Fights, shootings and hundreds of calls for service led to the suspension of a Maxton store’s alcohol permits, according to investigators.
Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents found that police responded to the Minit Shop on Middle Street more than 400 times over the past two years.
The agents collected numerous signed affidavits from officers and Robeson County EMS who won’t respond to the business without law enforcement present.
They added that since obtaining Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) permits in 2016, Maxton police officers have been shot at and assaulted while responding to 911 calls at the convenience store.
The most recent incident was on Oct. 24 when Maxton police officers heard between 15 to 40 gun shots coming from the Minit Shop. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a number of people carrying AR-style rifles and handguns.
The shooting is still under investigation.
ALE special agents requested the assistance of the ABC Commission to immediately suspend the store’s permit and ensure the location cannot sell alcoholic beverages in the future.
“Minit Shop has ignored responsibility and displayed a history of both criminal and civil violations throughout 2020,” said Special Agent in Charge Derwin Brayboy. “In a joint investigation with Maxton Police Department, NCALE in collaboration with the ABC Commission, this summary suspension will create a safer community in Maxton.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.