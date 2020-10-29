WMBF Extra Point Week 6 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the shortened regular season draws to a close in South Carolina, many high school football teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are still battling for position in the state playoffs.
Below is a list of scores from Week 6. This story will be updated with scores and highlights as they become available.
All scores are final. Games begin at 7:30 unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
West Florence 49, Darlington 7
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
St. James 28, Conway 7
Myrtle Beach 38, South Florence 14
Carolina Forest 40, Beaufort 20
Hartsville 41, Wilson 34
Lake City 34, Marlboro County 20
Dillon 63, Loris 27
Aynor 67, Green Sea Floyds 48
Lake View 40, Waccamaw 7
Georgetown 13, Carvers Bay 6
Lamar at Timmonsville (Cancelled)
Lewisville 41, East Clarendon 34
Kingstree 20, Hemingway 6
Marion 35, Manning 14
Johnsonville 30, C.E. Murray 22
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.