WMBF Extra Point Week 6 scores and highlights

By WMBF News Staff | October 29, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 12:09 AM
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the shortened regular season draws to a close in South Carolina, many high school football teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are still battling for position in the state playoffs.

Below is a list of scores from Week 6. This story will be updated with scores and highlights as they become available.

All scores are final. Games begin at 7:30 unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

West Florence 49, Darlington 7

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

St. James 28, Conway 7

Myrtle Beach 38, South Florence 14

Carolina Forest 40, Beaufort 20

Hartsville 41, Wilson 34

Lake City 34, Marlboro County 20

Dillon 63, Loris 27

Aynor 67, Green Sea Floyds 48

Lake View 40, Waccamaw 7

Georgetown 13, Carvers Bay 6

Lamar at Timmonsville (Cancelled)

Lewisville 41, East Clarendon 34

Kingstree 20, Hemingway 6

Marion 35, Manning 14

Johnsonville 30, C.E. Murray 22

