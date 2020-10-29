Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, SC (WMBF) - One of the nation’s top college quarterbacks has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, both of the NFL Network, first broke the news on Thursday that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for the virus.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney then provided a statement Thursday night to ESPN’s Marty Smith, adding that Lawrence will not be available for the Tigers on Saturday against Boston College. Swinney also said the quarterback is doing well but is experiencing mild symptoms:
Per protocol, Lawrence would have to isolate for 10 days after testing positive.
The quarterback later provided his own statement through social media, saying he will be watching Saturday’s game from isolation:
Lawrence, the presumed top overall pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, has thrown for over 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns so far this season for the No. 1 Tigers. It’s unclear who will start in his place Saturday.
