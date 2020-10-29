1 killed, 4 others injured after crash in Florence County

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One person was killed and others were hurt after a crash in Florence County Thursday evening, according to officials.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck only involved a Chevlorlet pickup at around 8 p.m. Collins said the truck was traveling on Creek Road in the Timmonsville area when it ran off the road and overturned.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the deceased as 49-year-old Tina Marie Musso, of Timmonsville. Officials also said she was the driver of the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The four injured were taken to an area hospital, and none of the occupants in the truck were wearing seatbelts, according to Collins.
SCHP is still investigating the crash.
