FIRST ALERT: High chance of development in Caribbean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chance of development is now high over the next two and five days.
Shower activity continues to become better organized in association with a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Conditions are conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week as the system moves into the central and western Caribbean Sea. The chance of development is at 70% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.
Our next storm name is Eta. Right now, 2020 has produced 27 named storms and is one named storm shy of tying the Atlantic single-season record of 28 named storms in 2005.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.