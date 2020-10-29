FIRST ALERT: High chance of development in Caribbean

70% chance of development over the next two days and 80% chance of development over the next five days. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | October 29, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 7:50 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chance of development is now high over the next two and five days.

Shower activity continues to become better organized in association with a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. Conditions are conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week as the system moves into the central and western Caribbean Sea. The chance of development is at 70% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

The models continue to show a pretty decent circulation by Sunday and into next week. As of now, this system does not look to bring impacts to the United States and dives to the southwest, but that can change.
Our next storm name is Eta. Right now, 2020 has produced 27 named storms and is one named storm shy of tying the Atlantic single-season record of 28 named storms in 2005.

