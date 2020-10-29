Coroner identifies driver killed after truck runs off road in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash that occurred in Florence County on Thursday, according to authorities.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just after 3 p.m. near Morris Street, in the area of Country Club Road. Collins said a 2004 Ford pickup was traveling west when the driver ran off the road and overturned.
The driver died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said. They were also the only person involved in the wreck.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the driver as 42-year-old Charles Ezell Dobson of Olanta.
Collins said SCHP will continue to investigate.
