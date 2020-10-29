Countdown to Decision 2020: What to know before Election Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Election Day is just one day away, and the United States and South Carolina are seeing record numbers of residents casting their ballots ahead of Nov. 3.
Still, millions more are expected vote on Tuesday. Here is what voters need to know before heading out to the polls.
Polling places will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and close at 7 p.m. Those who are in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
When voting in person, voters will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at their polling place:
· S.C. Driver’s License
· S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
· S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo
· Federal military ID
· U.S. passport
To find out where your voting precinct is, click here.
In-person absentee voting will continue through 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. For a list of early-voting locations, click here.
Those who are voting absentee by mail must have their ballot into the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. For more information on absentee voting, click here.
