Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show.
Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.
During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30under30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
Derrion has been nominated for two Mid-America Emmy Awards for a feature news story in 2018 and his participation in the historical St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Parade in 2019. In his coverage of the parade, Derrion appeared across the multiple national platforms including ESPN, FOX Sports and NHL Network.
Derrion is a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and recently released his debut memoir, The Come Up.
Derrion enjoys traveling and his adventures have included Spain, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Netherlands, and the U.K. Locally, Derrion enjoys running almost daily and completed his first half-marathon in Sept. 2020. Derrion enjoys wineries, trying new outdoor adventures, relaxing on the beach, and trying new restaurants.
To connect with Derrion, email him at dhenderson@wmbfnews.com, Tweet @DerrionLH and find him on Facebook.
