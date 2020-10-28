BOO! Halloween activities abound across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The witching hour is almost here, and the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee is getting into the spooky season.
A number of events are set to take place over the next several days ahead of Halloween.
This list will be updated as more events are announced:
Thursday, Oct. 29
Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru – MSA Healthcare, located at 4685 U.S. 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach – 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
- Lil' Monstars Halloween Bash – Hard Rock Café, located at Broadway at the Beach – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Trunk-or-Treat with Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson - located at 4710 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach - 12 to 4 p.m.
- Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating – Broadway at the Beach, located at 1325 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach – 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Halloween Golf Cart Parade – Downtown Conway – 11 a.m.
- BooFest! - Barefoot Landing, located at 4898 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach - 12 to 4 p.m.
- Fright Fest – Downtown Darlington – 2 to 7:30 p.m.
- Hometown Halloween at The Market Common - 5 to 7 p.m.
- Trunk-or-Treat – Fairmont Town Hall parking lot - 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat in Robeson County – Various locations - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
