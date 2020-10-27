Week 6 SCHSL football state media rankings released

Lake View and Dillon claim the top spot in their respective classes going into week 6. (Source: WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald | October 27, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 4:09 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Two weeks remain in the high school football regular season in South Carolina. Today, the South Carolina High School League football state media rankings were released for week six.

This week, two local schools in Dillon and Lake View claim the top spot in their respective classes. Our local teams are in BOLD below.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Northwestern

9. Boiling Springs

10. Carolina Forest

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Westside

4. South Pointe (1)

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Greer

7. Beaufort

8. Greenville

9. Catawba Ridge

10. Greenwood

Wilson and West Florence also received votes.

CLASS 3A

1. Dillon (11)

2. Chapman (3)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Aynor

9. Fairfield Central

10. Palmetto

Lake City also received votes.

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Cheraw

4. Chesnee

5. Newberry

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Barnwell

8. North Central

9. Pelion

10 Saluda

Andrews and Marion also received votes.

CLASS 1A

1. Lake View

2. Lamar

3. Southside Christian

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Whale Branch

7. Carvers Bay

8. Johnsonville

9. Wagener-Salley

10. Green Sea Floyds

