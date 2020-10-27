Week 6 SCHSL football state media rankings released

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Two weeks remain in the high school football regular season in South Carolina. Today, the South Carolina High School League football state media rankings were released for week six.
This week, two local schools in Dillon and Lake View claim the top spot in their respective classes. Our local teams are in BOLD below.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Northwestern
9. Boiling Springs
10. Carolina Forest
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora (13)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Westside
4. South Pointe (1)
5. Myrtle Beach
6. Greer
7. Beaufort
8. Greenville
9. Catawba Ridge
10. Greenwood
Wilson and West Florence also received votes.
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (11)
2. Chapman (3)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Aynor
9. Fairfield Central
10. Palmetto
Lake City also received votes.
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Cheraw
4. Chesnee
5. Newberry
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. Barnwell
8. North Central
9. Pelion
10 Saluda
Andrews and Marion also received votes.
CLASS 1A
1. Lake View
2. Lamar
3. Southside Christian
4. Blackville-Hilda
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Whale Branch
7. Carvers Bay
8. Johnsonville
9. Wagener-Salley
10. Green Sea Floyds
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.