TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash causes back-ups on Highway 9 near North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that is causing back-ups on Highway 9.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-vehicle wreck around 2 p.m. Tuesday at Highway 9 and Highway 57.
HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said there are injuries connected to the crash but couldn’t say how many at this point.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation map shows back-ups in the northbound lane stretching all the way back to Highway 31.
