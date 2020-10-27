Police: Man fires multiple shots at vehicle in Little River, charged with attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges in connection to a weekend shooting in the Little River area.
According to a report from Horry County police, officers were called to Versie Road Sunday night for a shots fired call.
The victims reported they were leaving a home when the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Michel Darnell Bellamy, fired multiple shots into their vehicle, police said.
Prior to the shooting, one of the victims said Bellamy called him and threatened his life, the report confirmed.
Police said Bellamy fled the scene in a vehicle after the incident.
Online records show Bellamy was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday and charged with attempted murder and five counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
As of Tuesday morning, no bail has been set on Bellamy’s charges.
