Police: Man facing numerous charges tied to weekend assault in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man remains in jail Tuesday following his arrest in connection with an assault that happened Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.
Investigators said 37-year-old Brandon Rowlett is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, second-degree burglary, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest and shoplifting under $2,000.
Bond was set at $50,000 on three of the charges, while bail was not set for the resisting arrest and shoplifting counts, online records state.
According to Myrtle Beach police, the incident happened Sunday in the area of Woodside Avenue and Kings Highway.
One person was taken to the hospital for “wounds consistent with a stabbing,” police said.
