Police continue to search for missing man last seen near Myrtle Beach
Gregory Vincent Rice (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | October 27, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 12:07 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Horry County are continuing to search for a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

According to Horry County police, 46-year-old Gregory Vincent Rice was last seen on Oct. 2 near Flintlake Drive, just outside of Myrtle Beach.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding Rice’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on Rice’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

