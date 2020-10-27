Ohio’s anti-human trafficking sting ‘Operation Autumn Hope’ results in 177 arrests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a historic human trafficking bust for the state of Ohio.
The numbers are staggering.
Operation Autumn Hope resulted in 177 arrests.
The 109 survivors rescued included a 15-year-old girl from Cleveland.
The bust is believed to be the biggest in Ohio history.
The stories are tragic.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost outlined the horror one of these survivors faced at the hands of her captor.
“She’s been beaten over and over, assaulted with a gun, and raped multiple times," he said.
Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene says this should serve as a warning to predators.
“If you’re using the internet to try and take advantage of underage individuals, we want it to be in the back of your head that you will be talking to one of us," Greene said.
Police said they are taking human trafficking seriously.
A similar sting operation was carried out last month right here in Cuyahoga County.
That bust rescued 35 children.
