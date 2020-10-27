New Directions providing transportation to help homeless cast their ballots

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Although every vote counts, some people do not have the ability to drive to a polling location to cast their ballots.
From bikes to buses, New Directions is providing transportation support to help homeless registered voters get to the polls.
Those who call New Directions home have a few options.
New Directions Executive Director Kathy Jenkins said they have two polling locations near the shelter for people to walk to. But for those assigned to a precinct further away, there are a couple of ways to get there.
“Our clients have access to local bus tickets. We buy bus tickets in bulk from Coast RTA, so they will be able to use the bus if their polling place is not one of the ones in the vicinity of the shelter," Jenkins said.
Jenkins noted they also provide bikes through the New Directions Rolling Forward program, which is another way for those without vehicles to get to their polling location.
Having an address is also a critical factor in registering to vote. An address is required to get the proper identification needed to register to vote but for the homeless, it could be a hurdle.
A report from the federal government shows as of January 2019, an estimated 4,100 people experienced homelessness in South Carolina.
For those living at New Directions in Myrtle Beach, the process to get them identification starts immediately after they arrive, both to help them land a job and register to vote.
New Directions allows clients to use its address to receive identification.
“I would estimate 65 to 70 percent of the people when they come to us don’t have any form of I.D., so that is always the first thing on the list," Jenkins said. "They can’t work and they can’t vote if they don’t have an I.D., so we work very diligently to make sure they have the documents they need to be able to get an official South Carolina I.D.”
For homeless people who don’t have a traditional address, there’s a second option. Non-Profit Vote said when registering, the homeless can use the address of a street corner or park.
While the deadline to register has passed for the Nov. 3 general election, if you know someone who is homeless, Jenkins recommends working on getting their identification for the next one.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.