Lake City at Marlboro County named Week 6 Extra Point Game of the Week

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re coming to the end of the high school football regular season in South Carolina as just two weeks remain. This week for our Extra Point Game of the Week, we’re heading up to Bennettsville for a pivotal Region 6-3A matchup between Marlboro County and Lake City.
Much like our past two game of the week matchups, a playoff spot is up for grabs.
The Panthers haven’t taken the field since October 9 and currently have a 2-1 record on the season. The Bulldogs meanwhile sit at 2-2 after falling to No. 4 Camden last week.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Marlboro County High School. Extra Point comes your way every Friday night at 11:15 p.m.
