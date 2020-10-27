Judge restricts activities at Robeson County home after ‘years of ongoing criminal activity’

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Residents and authorities hope a judge’s actions will help bring peace to a community in Maxton.
A superior court judge entered an order, restricting use and activities on the property at 178 Jefferson Road after years of ongoing criminal activity, according to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
According to Robeson County leaders, a civil nuisance lawsuit was filed as “a last resort to restore peace in the area.”
“The citizens living in this community have had to undeservingly endure the violence and noise associated with assaults, drug violations, and breaches of the peace occurring on this property,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “We have tried to work with the owners of the property to solve these problems; however, our efforts have been unsuccessful.”
Also, on Oct. 12, another judge issued a preliminary injunction, banning Wallace Locklear from returning to the mobile home located on the property.
Due to alleged violations of the order, Locklear was set to go before a judge on Monday, but he failed to appear at the hearing. An arrest warrant was issued and served on Locklear.
During the arrest, authorities said they found him in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Locklear was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. He was given a $500,000 bond for failure to appear and a $100,000 bond for the additional drug charges.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.