‘It got bigger and bigger’: Carolina Forest man decks out home with over 100 Halloween decorations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One home in Carolina Forest is hard to miss during the spooky Halloween season.
For nearly 20 years, Jamie Holman has been ‘treating’ his yard on Emerson Drive to a Halloween makeover, and each year it gets bigger and bigger.
“As far as I can remember, it just started out with a small bunch of things, and then it got bigger and bigger,” Holman said.
His yard is filled with 121 Halloween decorations and each one is a little creepier than the last.
During the day, Holman runs a construction company. But during the month of October, he spends his nights constructing the scariest house in the neighborhood. Holman added that if he can’t find a decoration in the store, he builds it himself, which is where his construction background comes in handy.
“Just to see the kids smile. Just to have kids pull up every day and see their faces. It just brings joy to me,” Holman said.
But as much as he enjoys seeing the kids smile, he doesn’t exactly hate it when they’re not smiling.
“There’s not a year that goes by that I don’t see a kid crying, not a year that goes by, and as bad as I do feel, it makes me feel good,” Holman added.
But there’s one kid’s smile that lights up Holman’s heart more than the decorations.
“I have a 12-year-old special needs son who’s in a wheelchair. Every year, this is his favorite time. He comes out, he claps because he can’t talk, but he claps. It wakes everybody up, and it feels like he’s doing it himself. He just loves it, and to see all the other kids, it’s amazing,” said Holman.
He added that seeing his son smile makes all the effort and $300 electric bill worthwhile.
Holman turns the lights on around 7 p.m. every night and says he sees hundreds of cars drive by on Emerson Drive.
