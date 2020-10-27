SCHP: Crews work deadly crash at U.S. 501, S.C. 544 overpass

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working a two-vehicle crash with ejection Tuesday afternoon in Horry County.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the area of U.S. 501 and the S.C. 544 overpass.
First responders said there are injuries in this collision. Drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid delays.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website lists a fatality in the crash.
