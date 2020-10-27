Horry County Democratic Party concerned upcoming gun show could be COVID-19 ‘superspreader event’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Democratic Party is raising concerns about this weekend’s Myrtle Beach Gun and Knife Show.
It’ scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Members of the county’s Democratic party have protested outside of the convention center for the last several years during the event.
Normally, their protests center around their belief that it’s too easy for the wrong people to get guns at gun shows. This year, they won’t protest because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We definitely wanted to do it, but out of concern for not only our own group, but anybody that might be passing by, to forgo it this year because of the pandemic,” Horry County Democratic Party Chair Don Kohn said.
The party is still raising concerns, though. Kohn said the gun show has the potential to be a superspreader event.
“They’re putting a lot of people at risk with the coronavirus,” Kohn said. “It’s indoors, and of course at any one time there’ll be people moving in, moving out, so there’s going to be a lot of people there.”
Event promoter Mike Kent said the event was approved by the South Carolina Department of Commerce and lots of precautions are in place.
“Social distancing is required, masks are required, we’re running the building at 50% or less of full capacity, we have hand sanitizer stations everywhere, we have signs posted,” Kent said. “We’re doing everything that the governor’s office has required us to do in order to have an event, so I would think in my mind if the governor’s office has approved us, they think we’re doing something right. The protesters can come out and protest all they want to, but we have permission from the governor’s office to conduct our event.”
The gun show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
