Georgetown County reports over 10,000 people vote absentee ahead of Election Day

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County has provided details on how many people have already voted in the general election, with a week left to go.
Out of the 47,000 registered voters in the county, 10,500 people have voted absentee in person in Georgetown County, according to county spokesperson Jackie Broach.
Broach added that on Tuesday, the county had 777 people head out to the Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 303 N. Hazard Street in Georgetown.
The elections office is open for absentee voting through Nov. 2. Voters can cast their ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday the office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.