Georgetown County Council votes in favor of extending face mask ordinance

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The face mask ordinance in Georgetown County has been extended.
During their Tuesday night meeting, Georgetown County councilmembers voted in favor of adopting the emergency ordinance as it pertains to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes wearing masks in certain places.
During the discussion, Chairman John Thomas read a statement from Dr. Gerald Harmon with Tidelands Health which said that in order to slow the spread we must continue to wear face masks, along with practicing social distancing and washing their hands.
Councilman Everett Carolina also brought up coronavirus cases that are connected to Georgetown County schools, including the Andrews High School varsity team that is now quarantined due to confirmed coronavirus cases.
The ordinance requires all people above the age of 10 to wear a face mask when entering a food service establishment, grocery store, retail store or pharmacy that is located within Georgetown County. Employees at the businesses are also required to wear a face mask at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public.
The emergency ordinance will remain in effect through Dec. 8.
