FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog this morning, nice Tuesday ahead

Hurricane Zeta will make landfall late Wednesday night along the Louisiana coast and push to the north throughout the day on Thursday. That low pressure system will track up through Alabama and northwestern Georgia, bringing increasing temperatures, humidity and rain chances for our end of the week. What is looking more and more likely with this system is the low pressure track far enough NW that our rain chances do not look to be widespread. Models this morning continue to like the idea of a few off and on showers/storms throughout the afternoon hours on Thursday but mainly Thursday night and into Friday morning.