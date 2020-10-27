FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog this morning, nice Tuesday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Patchy fog is sticking around, especially inland this morning as you head out the door. If you occasionally experience those trouble spots each morning, give yourself a few extra minutes on this cool and foggy morning. It’s not widespread fog but it is enough to slow some of you down for the start of the day.
As we go throughout the day, you will trade the light jacket for those comfortable clothes this afternoon with another refreshing day planned for your Tuesday. Highs today will climb into the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Our temperatures will continue to increase as we head toward the middle and end of the week with highs reaching the upper 70s on the beaches and the 80s inland on Wednesday. Despite the increasing temperatures, humidity should be held in check for Wednesday, still allowing for a nice day for any outdoor plans. If anything, you’ll notice the warmer weather and maybe just a brief taste of humidity late in the day on Wednesday ahead of Zeta’s rainfall.
Hurricane Zeta will make landfall late Wednesday night along the Louisiana coast and push to the north throughout the day on Thursday. That low pressure system will track up through Alabama and northwestern Georgia, bringing increasing temperatures, humidity and rain chances for our end of the week. What is looking more and more likely with this system is the low pressure track far enough NW that our rain chances do not look to be widespread. Models this morning continue to like the idea of a few off and on showers/storms throughout the afternoon hours on Thursday but mainly Thursday night and into Friday morning.
That cold front will slide through Friday morning with the last rain chances happening early in the day. Behind the front on Friday, our highs will drop from the lower 80s on Thursday to the lower 70s on Friday, feeling the effects of the cold front well into the weekend. Highs on Halloween look to stay in the low-mid 60s with a taste of fall for those trick or treaters. So far, we’re dry for Saturday plans. A second cold front brings a slight rain chance Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours.
