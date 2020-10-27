FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weather set to make a return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather continues through Thursday before the big drop arrives!
Partly cloudy skies prevail Wednesday as unseasonably warm weather returns. We’ll start out around 60° but quickly climb to 80° through the afternoon. Rain chances remain very low through mid-week.
A cold front will arrive late Thursday, ushering in a few showers overnight Thursday, into very early Friday morning. Thursday is the last of the warmth as temperatures could approach 85° in spots!
We turn breezy Friday as cooler weather rushes in. Afternoon highs top out around 72°, quickly falling through the evening. By Saturday morning, most areas are into the upper 40s.
Sunny skies continue Saturday but more clouds are set to arrive Sunday. Afternoon highs hold in the 60s through Sunday.
