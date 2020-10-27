DHEC: S.C. records 755 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 755 new cases of COVID-19, and 19 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 164,802 and those who have died to 3,602, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 62 additional COVID-19 cases and no new confirmed deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 5,770 and the percent positive was 13.1%. As of Monday, a total of 1,924,717 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of South Carolina’s 10,181 inpatient hospital beds, 8,128 are in use for a 79.83% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 746 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 188 are in ICU and 93 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 107 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 292 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.