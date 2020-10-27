Crews complete demolition of two buildings in Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Work continues to revitalize Myrtle Beach’s downtown area.
According to information from the city, the demolition of two buildings in Myrtle Beach’s Arts and Innovation District is complete. That opens up access to the central parking area just off of Oak Street.
“The view had been blocked by one of the buildings, and many people were unaware that parking existed,” a post on the city’s Facebook page stated.
The Grand Strand Brewing Company is part of the Arts and Innovation District and will occupy the first floor at 819 N. Kings Hwy. The second floor will be 10 small apartment-size units that are expected to be available for rent at the beginning of 2021.
Officials with the Downtown Development Office previously said the brewery promised that it will be open before spring 2021.
City leaders added that work is now underway to install new water, sewer and stormwater lines to serve the area.
