City of Myrtle Beach to extend face mask ordinance after current order expires

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will extend the city’s face mask ordinance after the current order expires on Oct. 30, officials said.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said during a city council meeting Tuesday that she would extend the city’s emergency declaration.
The city manager’s executive order requiring the use of face masks is effective so long as there is an emergency declaration in place, city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.
The face mask ordinance requires residents and visitors to wear a cloth face mask at retail and food service establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations and other enclosed spaces.
There are exemptions to the mask requirement, including those who are on the beach, when walking, doing physical activity, when you’re in the car, if you have a medical condition that does allow you to wear a mask and in an open area when social distancing can be done.
Those who fail to wear a mask when it’s required could face a fine up to $100.
