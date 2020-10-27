AVOID THE AREA: 300 gallons of gas spill on Highway 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being told to avoid parts of Highway 17 Bypass after hundreds of gallons of gas spilled in the area.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Murphy Express located across from the Surfside Presbyterian Church.
Crews said about 300 gallons of gas spilled into a nearby ditch.
HCFR is using foam, boons and other materials to avoid any possible hazards.
There are no reported injuries in the spill.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified of the spill and the agency will investigate further.
The Surfside Beach Fire Department also responded to the scene to help with the call.
