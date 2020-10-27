Authorities conducting water search for missing person in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s marine patrol units are using side-scan sonar to search for a missing person Tuesday morning, authorities said.
According to information from the GCSO, the search for 21-year-old Michael Hechler is taking place on Black River near Pea House Landing.
Hechler’s family filed a missing person’s report Sunday, investigators said. A vehicle belonging to a family member was recovered from the river on Monday with the assistance of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, a press release stated.
Damage to the vehicle indicates it was involved in an accident at the boat landing, investigators said.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said Hechler is still classified as a missing person and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.