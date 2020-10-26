ZIP CODE BREAKDOWN: DHEC data shows rise in COVID-19 cases in Horry County zip codes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County as a whole saw fewer cases last week compared to the week before, some zip codes are seeing steady rises in the number of cases.
From Oct. 18-24, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 467 new cases in Horry County, compared to 584 the week before.
The 29588 zip code, which is the Socastee area, saw the greatest number of new cases, with 70 reported. That’s about the same as the area reported the week of Oct. 11-17, when DHEC reported 73 cases in that area.
The 29579, which is the Carolina Forest area, with 60 cases and 29526, which is the Conway area, with 57 cases had the second and third highest number of cases from Oct. 18-24, respectively. To compare, the 29579 area code had 48 cases and the 29526 zip code had 75 cases the week of Oct. 11-17.
Looking at the past month, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 24, the 29582 zip code, which is the North Myrtle Beach area, has the greatest number of combined cases, with 311. The 29526 zip code has the second-highest combined total with 243 and the 29588 zip code has the third-highest with 238.
The 25982 zip code also has the highest percent increase in cases, going from 38 new cases between Aug. 30 and Sept. 26 to 311 cases from Sept. 27 to Oct. 24. That represents are more than 718% increase. Within that same time frame, only one Horry County zip code saw a slight decrease in cases. The 29526 zip code went from 284 to 243 cases, representing about a 14% decrease.
You can find information on your zip code on the chart below:
Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 24, 16,362 people in Horry County have been tested for coronavirus. That represents about 46 tests per 1,000 people in the county. The percent positive during that time frame is 14.4%.
