Voters ‘highly encouraged’ to wear masks at S.C. precincts but local mandates won’t be enforced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Voters who head out to cast their ballot won’t be forced to wear masks inside polling locations, according to state election officials.
Chris Whitmire, a spokesperson for the South Carolina State Elections Commission, said poll managers will be wearing masks for voters' protection and voters are highly encouraged to wear masks.
“We ask voters to wear them for the protection of the managers and other voters. However, masks are not required to vote,” Whitmire said to WMBF News in an email.
He added that poll workers will not enforce any local mask mandates inside the polling place.
Jurisdictions such as Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown County have mask ordinances in place that require people to wear face coverings in certain places, such as retail stores and restaurants.
WMBF News reached out to Drew Kurlowski, an assistant professor at Coastal Carolina University who focuses on election law, and asked if municipalities can enforce mask mandates at polling locations. Kurlowski weighed in on the issue.
“Depending on state law, a municipality would probably not be allowed to require masks to vote, if the state was not requiring them. This is because most qualifications/rules for voting are set by the state, and counties/municipalities would not be able to create new voting qualifications,” Kurlowski explained.
