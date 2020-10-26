U.S. Marshals assist in Marlboro County manhunt; 1 in custody

CLIO, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Marshals Service has been brought in to help Clio police track down a suspect who is on the run.
Police have warrants out for two men and the U.S. Marshals were asked to help find them.
One of the suspects was taken into custody on charges of pointing a weapon at an officer, felony possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
Clio Police Chief William Horne said the suspect pointed a weapon at an officer during a traffic stop back in August.
Authorities are still searching for the second wanted person. It’s not clear what kind of charges the second person is wanted on.
Horne added that they also arrested a woman for giving false information.
