Tidelands Health experiencing ‘dramatic spike’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations over past month

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Administrators with Tidelands Health are urging residents to stay vigilant as the hospital system has experienced a “dramatic spike” in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past month, according to staff.
Since Oct. 1, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health has increased 385%, according to a press release.
As of Monday morning, 34 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, administrators said. Nine of those patients are in ICU, and three are on ventilators, according to the release.
Hospital staff said the ICU capacity is at 127%, while overall hospital capacity is at 103%. On Oct. 1, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health was seven, the release stated.
“It is imperative we slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “As health care professionals, we continue to sound the alarm. This virus is a real threat to the people of our community, and we must all work together to protect one another.”
In addition to taking steps to protect against COVID-19, Tidelands Health encourages those six months old and older to get a flu shot.
Flu shots are readily available at Tidelands Health Family Medicine locations. To schedule an appointment, call (866)-TIDELANDS.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.