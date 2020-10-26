Student Spotlight: Conway High School ESOL student living the American dream

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Her first language is Spanish, she was born in Conway, raised in Mexico and moved back three years ago to start as a freshman at Conway High School.
The spotlight is on Maria Davalos, a junior at CHS who was nominated for being attentive in class and asking questions.
When she found out she was chosen for a Student Spotlight, she said surprisingly, “I was like, why me? I was surprised and happy”
Coming back to a foreign place wasn’t easy for Davalos.
“It was so hard, it was so different. First when I came here I was like, ‘No, I want to go back to Mexico,’” she said. “I didn’t know anything about this or the school. I was just looking at other people. I was so nervous and scared." .
A few of her favorite things about attending CHS all have to do with those around her.
“I can learn more English and I can know other different persons that have different ways of life. I like the class, ESOL because Miss Hickman is always helping me. I’m thankful for her and learning more English," Davalos said.
Her newfound community is also something she appreciates. As for her future dreams, she wants to help other people.
"Sometimes, you know, the people have depression or they are passing with their situation, so that’s why I want to be a psychologist because I want to help other people,” Davalos said.
When asked what her proudest moment is, Davalos it’s not giving up.
"I’m always trying and I want to graduate from high school,” she said.
